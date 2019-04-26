Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4,265.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

