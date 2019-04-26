Goldman Sachs Group Lowers DXC Technology (DXC) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks cut DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $64.34 on Monday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $105.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,925.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 187.1% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,365.1% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

