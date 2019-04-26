Gold Resource (GORO) Trading Up 5.2% After Dividend Announcement

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was up 5.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 629,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 517,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0017 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brickley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 483.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

