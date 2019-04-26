GNC (GNC) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

Shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.32. GNC shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 147946 shares.

GNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GNC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GNC in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Get GNC alerts:

The company has a market cap of $207.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.93.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $564.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.30 million. GNC had a net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of GNC during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GNC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of GNC by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of GNC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in GNC by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/gnc-gnc-shares-gap-up-to-2-32.html.

About GNC (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.