Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will report sales of $50.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.48 million. Glaukos reported sales of $40.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $226.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $233.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $266.83 million, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $277.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $54.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.02 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Glaukos from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

GKOS stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 280,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,277. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.11 and a beta of 1.63. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $83.14.

In related news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 90,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $6,092,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,087,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $350,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Glaukos by 906.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 251.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

