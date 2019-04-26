Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in First Bancshares Inc (FBMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,494 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 38,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 497,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bancshares by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FBMS shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.30. First Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.58 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 18.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.23%.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

