Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in Koppers by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Koppers stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $564.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP R. Michael Johnson bought 20,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 183,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

