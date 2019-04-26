Gentex Co. (GNTX) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNTX. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.65 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $468.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $61,373,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gentex by 1,889.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,153,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,044,853 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gentex by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,966,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,585,000 after buying an additional 976,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,692,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Neil Boehm sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $55,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $62,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,318 and sold 29,686 shares valued at $631,983. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.