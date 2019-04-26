Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 2,605 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC cut its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 420.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.23 during trading hours on Friday. 78,397 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1183 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 2,605 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/genovese-burford-brothers-wealth-retirement-plan-management-llc-sells-2605-shares-of-ishares-short-maturity-bond-etf-near.html.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.