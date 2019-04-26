Genomic Health (GHDX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genomic Health ended 2018 on a promising note. We are encouraged by the year-over-year revenue growth on solid performance in the United States and internationally. Within the prostate cancer space, the company is seeing robust improvement in volume as the Oncotype DX GPS test consistently leads the market in low- and intermediate-risk prostate cancer test adoption. The company also witnessed increasing global demand for Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test. Genomic Health is currently working on broadening Oncotype DX test’s global access and expanding business through the national reimbursement program. Over the past six months, Genomic Health has been outperforming its industry. However, the company’s sole reliance on the Breast Oncotype DX test is a concern. Moreover, the company continues to face fierce competition for Oncotype DX tests.”

GHDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Genomic Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genomic Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.13.

NASDAQ:GHDX opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. Genomic Health has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.55 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genomic Health will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genomic Health news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 11,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $731,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederic Pla sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $67,737.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,662,769 shares of company stock worth $121,149,706. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 242,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 66,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

