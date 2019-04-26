FY2019 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Lowered by Analyst

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Desjardins downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.98 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

NYSE GIL traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,524. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 916.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

