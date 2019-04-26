Fresnillo (FNLPF) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FNLPF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fresnillo from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fresnillo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.12.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

