Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.39. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

