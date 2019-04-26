Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (BKF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 81,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.49. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,837. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $46.40.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

