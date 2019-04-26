Forward Air (FWRD) Announces Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Forward Air updated its Q2 guidance to $0.81-0.85 EPS.

FWRD opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.63. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Forward Air alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

In related news, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 6,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $450,442.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,320.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,670. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Forward Air by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

WARNING: “Forward Air (FWRD) Announces Earnings Results” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/forward-air-fwrd-announces-earnings-results.html.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.