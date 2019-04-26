Fmr LLC Sells 1,882,256 Shares of Sprint Corp (S)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,882,256 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sprint were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,504,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,678,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after acquiring an additional 230,362 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 10,860,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 186,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,871 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprint stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

