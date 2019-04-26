FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 493.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.81. 5,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,656. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.10.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLIR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on FLIR Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 11,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $572,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 8,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $430,019.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,393.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,805. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

