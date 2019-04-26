Fiserv Inc (FISV) Stake Lessened by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7,194.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,345,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,203,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,462,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,489,000 after buying an additional 1,271,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,345,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,573,000 after buying an additional 898,122 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,638,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,178,000 after buying an additional 845,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $948,757.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $4,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,618,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,912 shares of company stock worth $13,389,571 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.21 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.43 and a 12 month high of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

