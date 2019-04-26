First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) Holdings Lifted by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,606,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,220. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

