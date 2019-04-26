First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,669 Shares of American Express (AXP)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,698 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,241,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 499,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in American Express by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 516,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after buying an additional 129,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $115.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.24. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $116.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $108.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.20.

In other American Express news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,968 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

