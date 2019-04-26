First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.44 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,142 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,259,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Crocs by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,024,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,125,000 after buying an additional 492,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,024,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,125,000 after buying an additional 492,196 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Crocs by 2,633.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 456,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 439,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $267,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.40 million. Crocs had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 27.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.44 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (CROX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/first-quadrant-l-p-ca-has-1-44-million-stake-in-crocs-inc-crox.html.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.