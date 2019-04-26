Fireangel Safety Technology Group (FA) Trading 18.8% Higher

Shares of Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (LON:FA) traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37). 333,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

The firm has a market cap of $24.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Fireangel Safety Technology Group news, insider John Conoley bought 61,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £13,459.82 ($17,587.64). Also, insider William James Benedict Payne bought 65,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £13,076.80 ($17,087.16). Insiders bought a total of 148,682 shares of company stock worth $3,162,353 in the last quarter.

Fireangel Safety Technology Group Company Profile (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as carbon monoxide CO sensors.

