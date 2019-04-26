Financial Contrast: Cumulus Media (CMLS) versus Urban One (UONEK)

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) and Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cumulus Media and Urban One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media N/A N/A N/A Urban One 32.11% 213.08% 12.43%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cumulus Media and Urban One, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media 0 1 1 0 2.50 Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cumulus Media currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.38%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than Urban One.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Cumulus Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Urban One shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cumulus Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Urban One shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cumulus Media and Urban One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media $1.14 billion 0.22 $757.58 million N/A N/A Urban One $439.10 million 0.19 $141.00 million N/A N/A

Cumulus Media has higher revenue and earnings than Urban One.

Summary

Cumulus Media beats Urban One on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 56 broadcast stations located in 15 urban markets. The Reach Media segment operates operate radio stations, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show; and other syndicated programming assets, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show, as well as Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website; and operates other event related activities. The Digital segment is involved in online business, including the operation of Interactive One, an online platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment Websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

