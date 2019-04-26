Financial Comparison: Arista Networks (ANET) and BIO-key International (BKYI)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BIO-key International alerts:

1.9% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Arista Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of BIO-key International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Arista Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BIO-key International and Arista Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $4.05 million 3.87 -$6.87 million N/A N/A Arista Networks $2.15 billion 11.31 $328.11 million $7.07 44.99

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BIO-key International and Arista Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arista Networks 1 7 17 0 2.64

BIO-key International currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Arista Networks has a consensus target price of $304.27, indicating a potential downside of 4.35%. Given BIO-key International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than Arista Networks.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and Arista Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -169.82% -59.30% -53.42% Arista Networks 29.47% 29.37% 19.91%

Volatility & Risk

BIO-key International has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arista Networks has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arista Networks beats BIO-key International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. Its products also comprise ID Director, a solution for single sign on integration with CA Technologies SiteMinder, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, and other solutions; and WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in insecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. The company also sells third-party hardware components. BIO-key International, Inc. markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, and partner networks to government and corporate customers primarily in North America. It has strategic partnership with Quantum Business Advisory to bring its software and hardware solutions to enterprises in India. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.