Field & Main Bank Purchases Shares of 10,635 Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 96,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $259,748.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,782.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,400,104.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,961,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

