Facebook, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FB. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Facebook to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $193.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $533.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total transaction of $233,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at $254,209.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $128,407.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,539,435 shares of company stock valued at $269,965,163 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

