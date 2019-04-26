Facebook (FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $220.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.56. 17,560,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,429,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total value of $233,632.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,539,435 shares of company stock valued at $269,965,163 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,435,077,000 after buying an additional 2,132,804 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,772,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,157,898,000 after buying an additional 2,203,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,700,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,631,220,000 after purchasing an additional 911,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,517,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,196,642,000 after purchasing an additional 799,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

