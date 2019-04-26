Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2019 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2019 – Exxon Mobil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price target on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2019 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/8/2019 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 508,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,208,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $353.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 96,055 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 245,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 138,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

