Etherparty Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges including ACX, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00435321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.01015573 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00178482 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001357 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,548,225 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io and ACX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

