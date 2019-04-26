Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 26th (ACB, ACO.X, ADS, AEP, ALK, ANET, APD, ARE, BBD.B, BMRN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 26th:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) was given a C$16.50 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc alerts:

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X)

had its target price increased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $188.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $89.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $73.00 to $68.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by Nomura from $275.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $184.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) was given a C$23.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.25. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.85. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $127.00 to $128.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $94.00 to $95.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $10.00 to $8.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$16.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target increased by Nomura from $81.00 to $86.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was given a C$12.50 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) was given a C$0.65 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Argus from $206.00 to $220.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was given a $14.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) was given a C$89.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $84.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $99.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $73.00 to $75.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$92.00 to C$100.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $65.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Argus from $145.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $20.00 to $22.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $70.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $188.00 to $183.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) was given a $47.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was given a $1.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) was given a C$2.40 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by Evercore Inc from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.25. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$76.00 to C$71.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $215.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $223.00 to $214.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $173.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target boosted by Argus from $330.00 to $365.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Argus from $480.00 to $527.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $98.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by Nomura from $72.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $104.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $88.00 to $94.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $104.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price raised by Argus from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $29.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.