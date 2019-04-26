Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,963 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 86.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 375.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. New Street Research set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,704.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $69,994.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,040.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,431 shares of company stock worth $3,500,497. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

