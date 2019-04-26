Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.53 on Friday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $260.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.02 million.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

