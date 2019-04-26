EOG Resources (EOG) PT Raised to $110.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $116.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James set a $124.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.46.

Shares of EOG opened at $102.08 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 244,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

