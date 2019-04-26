Entegris (ENTG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital set a $51.00 target price on Entegris and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Entegris from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Get Entegris alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Entegris has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 15.53%. Entegris’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,272,598.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,394.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $451,000.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,508 shares of company stock worth $3,019,111 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,301,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,779 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 39.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 341.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 95.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,754 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.