Encompass Health (EHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health Corporation provides inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home-based care services. It offers facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. Encompass Health Corporation, formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation, is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,285,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,811,000 after acquiring an additional 200,890 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 13.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,731,000 after acquiring an additional 130,728 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 177.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

