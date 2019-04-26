Emclaire Financial (EMCF) Issues Earnings Results

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter.
EMCF stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. Emclaire Financial has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.67.
About Emclaire Financial
