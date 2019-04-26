eMagin (EMAN) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of eMagin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

