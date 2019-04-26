Ellis Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 120,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKK opened at $203.79 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $153.29 and a 12-month high of $217.00.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

