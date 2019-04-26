Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 179,063 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 179,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. QVR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 264,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 370.2% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 17,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter.

DIA stock opened at $264.53 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $216.97 and a 12 month high of $269.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

