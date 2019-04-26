Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $117.49 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.89.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $226,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,786.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 867,382 shares of company stock valued at $109,265,182. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,211,000 after buying an additional 511,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,845 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 17,720.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,420,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,687,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,108,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,582,000 after purchasing an additional 830,689 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.