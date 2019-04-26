electroCore (ECOR) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare electroCore to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares electroCore and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $990,000.00 -$55.82 million -5.33 electroCore Competitors $1.19 billion $88.57 million 17.54

electroCore’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore N/A N/A N/A electroCore Competitors -126.76% -53.96% -20.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for electroCore and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 3 0 3.00 electroCore Competitors 220 641 1237 58 2.53

electroCore presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 239.12%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 26.56%. Given electroCore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than its competitors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, which is a handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

