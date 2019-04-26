Eight Capital Boosts Manulife Financial (MFC) Price Target to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.85.

Shares of MFC traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$18.33 and a 12-month high of C$25.20.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.13000018800326 EPS for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brian Collins sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$63,240.37. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$30,295.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,801.71.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

