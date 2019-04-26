eGain (EGAN) & Paycom Software (PAYC) Critical Contrast

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get eGain alerts:

This table compares eGain and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 3.04% -57.09% 7.51% Paycom Software 24.20% 38.83% 8.76%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for eGain and Paycom Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 0 3 0 3.00 Paycom Software 0 8 5 0 2.38

eGain currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 53.74%. Paycom Software has a consensus target price of $152.77, indicating a potential downside of 22.27%. Given eGain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe eGain is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of eGain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

eGain has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eGain and Paycom Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $61.31 million 4.34 -$1.99 million N/A N/A Paycom Software $566.34 million 20.29 $137.06 million $2.18 90.16

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than eGain.

Summary

Paycom Software beats eGain on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; consulting services, including implementation, custom solution development, and systems integration services; and education services, such as training programs, as well as online tutorial modules. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the healthcare, retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, garnishment management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning and course content. In addition, the company's HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.