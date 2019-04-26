Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Sells $143,970.56 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $143,970.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $176.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $197.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $189.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

