EDRCoin One Day Volume Hits $72,268.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00016001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $72,268.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000069 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

