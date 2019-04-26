Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (EPIC) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.48

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
EPIC opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.41).
In related news, insider Robin Archibald acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($13,061.54).
Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
