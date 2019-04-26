Echostar Co. (SATS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Echostar from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Get Echostar alerts:

In other Echostar news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,861,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Echostar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 33,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 0.93. Echostar has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $530.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.55 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.