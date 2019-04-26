Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 90,712 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 90,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMS opened at $40.08 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

