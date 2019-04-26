DTE Energy Co (DTE) Position Trimmed by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 7,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 82,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 18,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in DTE Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $313,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $208,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $126.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Macquarie set a $123.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

