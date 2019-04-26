DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Holdings Cut by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH cut its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in DowDuPont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after buying an additional 1,236,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DowDuPont by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,423,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,987,000 after buying an additional 1,648,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DowDuPont by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,001,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,041,000 after buying an additional 659,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DowDuPont by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,513,000 after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in DowDuPont by 5,163.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,415,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 13,160,717 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWDP opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DWDP. Bank of America lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $70.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

